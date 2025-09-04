 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19848183 Edited 4 September 2025 – 00:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

To provide a smoother and more stable gaming experience, we have just released a small hotfix patch (v2.1.0).

▍v2.1.0 Update Log

  • Fixed an issue where using 【Thor's Bow】 could cause frame rate drops and stuttering.

  • Optimized performance degradation and stuttering that might occur after prolonged AFK farming in 【Endless Mode】, ensuring a more stable combat experience.

  • Resolved a rare issue where damage statistics or gold displays might show negative values. All numerical statistics have now returned to normal.

If you encounter any issues after the update, please feel free to provide feedback via the Steam Discussion Board or the comments section of this announcement.

Thank you once again for your support and understanding! We wish you a pleasant gaming experience!

