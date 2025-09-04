- Complex objects with joints can now properly go through portals with all parts teleporting along with the one that first touched the portal
- Added laser gun special object
- Added shield generator special object
- Created new 2 and 4 player levels "space ship battle" which demos shields and laser guns in "Space" folder
- fixed issue preventing rocket ship rope shorten/tighten function from working with xbox controller
- fixed many other minor issue
- fixed crashing in a spesific case
Fixes, Features & New levels!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Freedom Physics Content Depot 1554321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update