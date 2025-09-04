 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19848174
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Complex objects with joints can now properly go through portals with all parts teleporting along with the one that first touched the portal
  • Added laser gun special object
  • Added shield generator special object
  • Created new 2 and 4 player levels "space ship battle" which demos shields and laser guns in "Space" folder
  • fixed issue preventing rocket ship rope shorten/tighten function from working with xbox controller
  • fixed many other minor issue
  • fixed crashing in a spesific case


Changed files in this update

Freedom Physics Content Depot 1554321
