Lesser live drops in Hard mode
Player Bombs damage nerfed from 1800 to 1600
Endgame boss health pool slightly bigger
Discord functionality in the main menu is now operational!
Thanks everyone for staying patient and enjoying the game!
Magnaremora signing out!
Patch 2.5 minor changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3458341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update