4 September 2025 Build 19848085 Edited 4 September 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Lesser live drops in Hard mode

Player Bombs damage nerfed from 1800 to 1600

Endgame boss health pool slightly bigger

Discord functionality in the main menu is now operational!

Thanks everyone for staying patient and enjoying the game!
Magnaremora signing out!

