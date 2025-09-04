Play in teams or free-for-all against your friends.



Control the center of the map and collect a brand-new resource.



Use this resource to unleash enemies onto your opponents.



The Roguelike mode is active during PvP for maximum chaos and action!



You can now easily switch between Campaign and PvP in the planet selection screen.



✅ Endless Mode now works properly again.



🎨 Planet 3 received a full graphical overhaul.



👾 Enemy behavior on Planet 3 has been fixed.



🪐 Platform layouts on Planet 3 have been adjusted they should no longer cause issues.



Hey Commander, as promised it’s finally here!A brand-new game mode has arrived, alongside tons of hotfixes and improvements.And to celebrate the release: 50% OFF during the Steam Sale! 🪐✨🔥 Ready for battle? Jump into the all-new PvP Mode, challenge your friends, and grab Stellarcraft at 50% OFF during the sale!