A brand-new game mode has arrived, alongside tons of hotfixes and improvements.
And to celebrate the release: 50% OFF during the Steam Sale! 🪐✨
⚔️ New Game Mode: PvP
- Play in teams or free-for-all against your friends.
- Control the center of the map and collect a brand-new resource.
- Use this resource to unleash enemies onto your opponents.
- The Roguelike mode is active during PvP for maximum chaos and action!
- You can now easily switch between Campaign and PvP in the planet selection screen.
🔧 Hotfixes & Improvements
- ✅ Endless Mode now works properly again.
- 🎨 Planet 3 received a full graphical overhaul.
- 👾 Enemy behavior on Planet 3 has been fixed.
- 🪐 Platform layouts on Planet 3 have been adjusted they should no longer cause issues.
🔥 Ready for battle? Jump into the all-new PvP Mode, challenge your friends, and grab Stellarcraft at 50% OFF during the sale!
Changed files in this update