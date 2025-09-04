 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 September 2025 Build 19848000 Edited 4 September 2025 – 00:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Commander, as promised it’s finally here!
A brand-new game mode has arrived, alongside tons of hotfixes and improvements.
And to celebrate the release: 50% OFF during the Steam Sale! 🪐✨

⚔️ New Game Mode: PvP

  • Play in teams or free-for-all against your friends.
  • Control the center of the map and collect a brand-new resource.
  • Use this resource to unleash enemies onto your opponents.
  • The Roguelike mode is active during PvP for maximum chaos and action!
  • You can now easily switch between Campaign and PvP in the planet selection screen.


🔧 Hotfixes & Improvements

  • ✅ Endless Mode now works properly again.
  • 🎨 Planet 3 received a full graphical overhaul.
  • 👾 Enemy behavior on Planet 3 has been fixed.
  • 🪐 Platform layouts on Planet 3 have been adjusted they should no longer cause issues.


🔥 Ready for battle? Jump into the all-new PvP Mode, challenge your friends, and grab Stellarcraft at 50% OFF during the sale!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3189821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link