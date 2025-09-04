A Hotfix for Patch 1.1 is now live for all players. This latest update includes a variety of minor fixes and improvements.

We've also recently unveiled the latest teaser for of the Devil - Episode 2: a sneak-peek of the episode's new title screen and confirmation that Episode 2 will be available in 2025!

Patch Notes for of the Devil Ver. 1.1 Hotfix

Settings/Accessibility

Added an option to prevent controls from being displayed. Dropdown found in Settings->Gameplay->Displayed Controls Setting "Displayed Controls" to "Hide Control Glyphs" will prevent tooltips and other UI elements from displaying controls regardless of whether or not you are using mouse, keyboard, or a gamepad to play.

Fixed an issue where the "Minimum High Pitch Ambient SFX" setting could mute additional, unrelated sound effects under certain circumstances.

SFX and BGM will now fade-in to appropriate levels upon loading a save instead of starting to play at normal volume mid-loading screen.

Fixed an issue where the set value for "Phone Opacity" was being unintentionally reset when changing one's phone colors.

Bugs & Other Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue where saves made at specific points could fail to load properly, leading to freezes.

Fixed an issue where certain in-game settings could fail to initialize improperly, leading to freezes.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to drag cards with the mouse during moments when cards should be selected as soon as left-mouse is clicked down.

Fixed an issue where the "Store" menu in the phone could scroll back to the top whenever certain UI items were interacted with using the mouse.

Fixed an issue where gamepad navigation between Backlog messages could behave improperly after moving from one save to another.

Fixed an issue where the wrong controls could be displayed when navigating to and from confirmation windows and the pause menu.

Reduced brightness in certain 3D backgrounds.

