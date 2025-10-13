Hello I'm Wagon Fish and I want to introduce some new stuff with this update.

Content

Cards

Here are the new cards!

Roulette When pulled, randomly hurts a random player.

Drag When pulled, both the puller and holder loses.

Aid Heals the person with the lowest health.

No Pull Remove all pulls a player has left.



These cards should spice up the game a bit especially with the Drag and Aid cards. With more interesting situations happening. Drag should get people to reason with the other puller and some good lies. If you want to be a jester and take out the other person with you.

User Interface

You might have seen this in an another post, but it changes several UI elements. The box containing the pull, health, and time left makes information easier to read. However, the best addition is the card log history. Seeing who pulled what.

Localization

Here are the now supported languages!