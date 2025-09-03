 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19847690
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW MAP

A new map, "Desert", has been added. The starting map has been named to "Valley". To unlock Desert, you must complete the Valley map.

Desert's release includes new dialogue.

NEW CHARACTER

A new character, "Amber", has been added.

Amber's release includes new dialogue.

NEW CHARMS

  • Critical Chance: One of your powerups can now critically hit. The specific powerup is named in the upgrade. The specific powerup changes each time this charm is rolled.

  • Critical Boost: Increases critical chance and critical damage of your powerups. (This can only be rolled if you already own at least one powerup that can critically hit or the Critical Chance charm)

  • Critical Ultimate has been removed.

NEW POWERUP: BALL

  • Ball (Multiplayer-exclusive): Ball.

Powerup Reworks and Adjustments

  • Damage indicators are now blue when a critical hit has been made.

Pulse

  • Pulse has been changed to be a Multiplayer-exclusive powerup.

  • Pulse can spread to nearby allies, increasing its damage.

  • Pulse can no longer knockback enemies

Bubble Pop

  • Bubble Pop now travels in a straight line toward a random enemy.

  • Bubble Pop damages enemies along the way and critically hits when it pops.

Bounce

  • Bounce now splits into more projectiles when hitting an enemy. (Can only split as many times as it can bounce)

  • Bounce speed increased

  • Bounce visual size increased

Ribbon

  • At level 3, Ribbon now has infinite length

Fan

  • Fan hitbox has been updated to be more consistent in applying knockback.

  • Fan knockback now scales with player speed

Minibosses Rework

  • Minibosses no longer drop powerups. Instead, once they are defeated, everyone may choose a powerup or powerup upgrade.

  • Now drops lots of EXP and gold

  • Once defeated, game timer progresses twice as fast.

Bosses

  • Corvus hitbox has been increased

  • Corvus speed has been increased

  • Bosses now spawn additional enemies

Shop

  • Added Powerup Rerolls and Charm Rerolls to the Shop

Lobby

  • New visuals

Settings

  • Can now change the opacity of ally powerups (This does not affect multiplayer powerups or other powerups that you can interact with, such as Puddle)

Changed files in this update

