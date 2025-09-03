NEW MAP
A new map, "Desert", has been added. The starting map has been named to "Valley". To unlock Desert, you must complete the Valley map.
Desert's release includes new dialogue.
NEW CHARACTER
A new character, "Amber", has been added.
Amber's release includes new dialogue.
NEW CHARMS
Critical Chance: One of your powerups can now critically hit. The specific powerup is named in the upgrade. The specific powerup changes each time this charm is rolled.
Critical Boost: Increases critical chance and critical damage of your powerups. (This can only be rolled if you already own at least one powerup that can critically hit or the Critical Chance charm)
Critical Ultimate has been removed.
NEW POWERUP: BALL
Ball (Multiplayer-exclusive): Ball.
Powerup Reworks and Adjustments
Damage indicators are now blue when a critical hit has been made.
Pulse
Pulse has been changed to be a Multiplayer-exclusive powerup.
Pulse can spread to nearby allies, increasing its damage.
Pulse can no longer knockback enemies
Bubble Pop
Bubble Pop now travels in a straight line toward a random enemy.
Bubble Pop damages enemies along the way and critically hits when it pops.
Bounce
Bounce now splits into more projectiles when hitting an enemy. (Can only split as many times as it can bounce)
Bounce speed increased
Bounce visual size increased
Ribbon
At level 3, Ribbon now has infinite length
Fan
Fan hitbox has been updated to be more consistent in applying knockback.
Fan knockback now scales with player speed
Minibosses Rework
Minibosses no longer drop powerups. Instead, once they are defeated, everyone may choose a powerup or powerup upgrade.
Now drops lots of EXP and gold
Once defeated, game timer progresses twice as fast.
Bosses
Corvus hitbox has been increased
Corvus speed has been increased
Bosses now spawn additional enemies
Shop
Added Powerup Rerolls and Charm Rerolls to the Shop
Lobby
New visuals
Settings
Can now change the opacity of ally powerups (This does not affect multiplayer powerups or other powerups that you can interact with, such as Puddle)
Changed files in this update