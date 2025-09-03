 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19847679 Edited 4 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FIXES:

- Text pop up at Sleeping Tower Area.

- Simplified Chinese overlay at spore docks traveller's guide notification (playing in English) now extracted.

- Sound glitch at harbour zone / watch tower (outside views).

- Water animation glitch at harbour zone, Watch Tower (outside view / cart gone).

