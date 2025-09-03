Almost Time To Release
Update notes via Steam Community
You read that right. I am finally done. There are still a lot of things to do, though. I am doing a complete play-through, and a lot of Steam things are left to do. Also, keys will go out to streamers. If you know any that might be interested in playing my game, let me know.
