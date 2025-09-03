Hey Everyone,

Today’s update gives you the tools to master the game. We’ve added a full Help section – an in-game walkthrough covering everything from your first steps as a landless knight to advanced strategies for survival in the Holy Land.

The Help system explains nearly every aspect of play: using Personal Time, marching to Constantinople, fighting Crusade battles, setting up order chapters, advanced diplomacy, trade, and more. Whether you’re new or deep into a Sandbox campaign, it offers clear strategies right when you need them.

This update also includes a major localization pass. Translations have been polished and expanded across multiple languages, making menus, tutorials, and tooltips smoother and more immersive for players worldwide.

Together, the new Help system and improved localization make the game more approachable, polished, and enjoyable.

Thanks as always for your feedback and support – it continues to drive us forward every week.