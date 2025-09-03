Fixed some logic issues with passengers transport. Fixed other bugs regarding cargo handling and other bugs. heres the list
- Fixed map camera moving when closed.
- Adjusted speed to character exterior camera
- Fixed an issue with default residence not being saved
- Fixed Passengers unload button bug
- Adjusted Sails Srength on some of the ships
- Fixed view bug when sitting on desk
- you can no longer place passenger transport offer with out a passenger Cart.
- Added more jobs from Lumen to Ferrum.
- Added mechanics to restore cargo to start position in case you capsize.
