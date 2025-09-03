Fixed some logic issues with passengers transport. Fixed other bugs regarding cargo handling and other bugs. heres the list



- Fixed map camera moving when closed.

- Adjusted speed to character exterior camera

- Fixed an issue with default residence not being saved

- Fixed Passengers unload button bug

- Adjusted Sails Srength on some of the ships

- Fixed view bug when sitting on desk

- you can no longer place passenger transport offer with out a passenger Cart.

- Added more jobs from Lumen to Ferrum.

- Added mechanics to restore cargo to start position in case you capsize.

