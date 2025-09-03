Version 9.7.1 brings a small but important fix:
- Addressed an issue that often prevented players from standing up after crouching after loading a saved game — effectiveness of the fix still needs confirmation.
- Sleeping no longer triggers an automatic save. You can now manually save the game at any time using F6. For more details, please check the in-game help section.
This is a quick hotfix — a larger update is coming soon! Feel free to join our Discord community, where I try to be available whenever I can.
Thanks for your support 💙
Developer
Changed files in this update