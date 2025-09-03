Version 9.7.1 brings a small but important fix:

Addressed an issue that often prevented players from standing up after crouching after loading a saved game — effectiveness of the fix still needs confirmation.



Sleeping no longer triggers an automatic save. You can now manually save the game at any time using F6. For more details, please check the in-game help section.



This is a quick hotfix — a larger update is coming soon! Feel free to join our Discord community, where I try to be available whenever I can.Developer