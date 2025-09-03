 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19847221 Edited 3 September 2025 – 22:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello survivors,

This update is focused on optimization, improvements, bug fixes, and a few changes. We’ve also added new graphics settings aimed at helping lower-end PCs run the game better and resolve issues with texture streaming, reflections, and lumen.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed level streaming causing performance issues

  • Improved texture streaming performance

  • Loot table balancing and tweaking

  • Fixed harvesting and gathering bug that caused Interaction issues

  • Fixed object tracing and collision issues

  • Improved reflection and raytracing elements

  • Improved overall performance

  • Building repair cost will now only show when Repair Mode is enabled

  • Improved Building Menu UI elements

  • Added option in Graphics Settings to toggle Hardware Raytracing

  • Added new Graphics Setting: Potato Mode

    • Helps lower-end PCs run the game more smoothly

    • Reduces artifacts and graphical issues

  • Fixed minor interaction bugs

  • Decreased helicopter spawn chance

  • Fixed stamina regeneration bug

  • Fixed minor foliage issues

Thank you all once again for the amazing support and feedback — every step forward is because of this community. More improvements and content are on the way!

Happy gaming, survivors!


The Dreadzone Team

