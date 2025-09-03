Hello survivors,
This update is focused on optimization, improvements, bug fixes, and a few changes. We’ve also added new graphics settings aimed at helping lower-end PCs run the game better and resolve issues with texture streaming, reflections, and lumen.
Patch Notes:
Fixed level streaming causing performance issues
Improved texture streaming performance
Loot table balancing and tweaking
Fixed harvesting and gathering bug that caused Interaction issues
Fixed object tracing and collision issues
Improved reflection and raytracing elements
Improved overall performance
Building repair cost will now only show when Repair Mode is enabled
Improved Building Menu UI elements
Added option in Graphics Settings to toggle Hardware Raytracing
Added new Graphics Setting: Potato Mode
Helps lower-end PCs run the game more smoothly
Reduces artifacts and graphical issues
Fixed minor interaction bugs
Decreased helicopter spawn chance
Fixed stamina regeneration bug
Fixed minor foliage issues
Thank you all once again for the amazing support and feedback — every step forward is because of this community. More improvements and content are on the way!
Happy gaming, survivors!
— The Dreadzone Team
Changed files in this update