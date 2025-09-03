Hello survivors,

This update is focused on optimization, improvements, bug fixes, and a few changes. We’ve also added new graphics settings aimed at helping lower-end PCs run the game better and resolve issues with texture streaming, reflections, and lumen.

Patch Notes:

Fixed level streaming causing performance issues

Improved texture streaming performance

Loot table balancing and tweaking

Fixed harvesting and gathering bug that caused Interaction issues

Fixed object tracing and collision issues

Improved reflection and raytracing elements

Improved overall performance

Building repair cost will now only show when Repair Mode is enabled

Improved Building Menu UI elements

Added option in Graphics Settings to toggle Hardware Raytracing

Added new Graphics Setting: Potato Mode Helps lower-end PCs run the game more smoothly Reduces artifacts and graphical issues

Fixed minor interaction bugs

Decreased helicopter spawn chance

Fixed stamina regeneration bug

Fixed minor foliage issues

Thank you all once again for the amazing support and feedback — every step forward is because of this community. More improvements and content are on the way!

Happy gaming, survivors!



— The Dreadzone Team