3 September 2025 Build 19847200 Edited 3 September 2025 – 23:36:35 UTC by blunt pointy object Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[ MISC ]

  • Fixed an issue where player sounds would not visualize correctly on the minimap.
  • Fixed a crash when changing sound devices.
  • Fixed a case where sounds would play incorrectly as players move through water.
  • Fixed a case where viewmodel motion due to view angle changes misbehaved at certain frame rates.

[ UI ]

  • Minor fixes to the Loadout UI layout on certain resolutions.
  • Trade-protected and rental items now allow "Unfavorite for CT" action.

[ MAPS ]
Ancient

  • Various grenade and player clipping fixes.

Shoots

  • Various grenade and player clipping fixes.

Grail

  • Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)

Agency

  • Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)

Dogtown

  • Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)

Extra notes

This update also removed the maps de_basalt, de_edin, de_palais and de_whistle without a mention in the patchnotes.

