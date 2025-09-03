[ MISC ]
- Fixed an issue where player sounds would not visualize correctly on the minimap.
- Fixed a crash when changing sound devices.
- Fixed a case where sounds would play incorrectly as players move through water.
- Fixed a case where viewmodel motion due to view angle changes misbehaved at certain frame rates.
[ UI ]
- Minor fixes to the Loadout UI layout on certain resolutions.
- Trade-protected and rental items now allow "Unfavorite for CT" action.
[ MAPS ]
Ancient
- Various grenade and player clipping fixes.
Shoots
- Various grenade and player clipping fixes.
Grail
- Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)
Agency
- Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)
Dogtown
- Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)
Extra notes