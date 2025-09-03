This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Unfortunately this update breaks save game compatibility, but if you want to continue your 6.4.0 campaign then please switch over to the Experimental Legacy branch.

Changes:

Added research art for Biosurvey Array research project.

Updated the ENDGAME biome art to reflect we now use a teleporter rather than the Pegasus.

There's now a dedicated "Supporter" line in the Funding Report that shows the funding received by the Geoscape Supporters.

Supporter icons are now darkened when they are in the "replacing" state.

Building roofs on the UOO Sabotage mission are now destructible.

Balance Changes:

Reaper Zombies now only spawn new Reapers if they survive the incubation period, which has been reduced to two turns. Killing the Zombie within two turns of it being spawned therefore prevents a new Reaper from spawning.

Sniper Rifles have been buffed and Rifles nerfed slightly, as there were situations where the rifle was a better pick for long-range sniping. The Sniper Rifle now has a longer range, is cheaper to fire, and the penalty for moving has been reduced a bit (but it can still only fire once per turn). Rifle accuracy slightly reduced (by about 5% on a 100% accuracy shot). Sniper Rifle range increased to 26 (from 20). Fire cost of both Sniper Rifle fire modes decreased to 52 / 64 TU (from 56 / 70 TU)/ Reduced the "no move" accuracy bonus on the sniper rifle by about half, and added a similar amount to the standard fire modes

Automed Unit weight has been increased to 12 (from 8) and the healing amount decreased to 3 HP per turn (from 5). This item was still too strong previously; these changes hopefully reinforce its intended role as stopping units dying from bleeding wounds (rather than replacing conventional healing items entirely)!

Wraith Cloaking Field ability now triggers once at the end of a burst, meaning hitting a Wraith with two or more shotgun pellets / machinegun rounds / etc will only change the cloaking state once.

Bugfixes: