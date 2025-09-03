This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Commander,



The latest update has been released: Release v1.0.5 - Doomweaver



This patch introduces the brand new 13th commander to Void War. We originally planned to commit to 12 commanders, but we ended up having so many ideas that more than 12 was pretty much inevitable.

The first of these new commanders is the Doomweaver. She is a powerful battle-psyker with a once-per-fight spell that has two different effects depending on how you cast it:



Threads of Ruin - If manning Command Throne, instantly kill the highest HP crew in target room. Otherwise teleport to target room and deal 15 HP damage to hostile crew.

Achievements Beta

Today’s update also brings us a preview beta version of the next update, Release v1.1.0, which will include the 38 new Steam Achievements that some of you may have already seen in the Steam interface. We could use some help testing these achievements, so if you want to participate be sure to check out the beta discussion channel on Discord:

https://discord.com/channels/1205970613173354638/1387542180335190186

Void War beta builds are open to all players and can be accessed at any time in Steam.



1. In Steam, right-click Void War > Properties > Betas

2. Next to Beta Participation > select “beta - public testing for steam players”

Note that beta builds will be more prone to bugs than release builds. If you have any issues please post a bug report on the Discord and we’ll get you sorted out.





Version Number: Release 1.0.5

Content

New commander: Doomweaver

Stability

Fixed Stygian Worm crashing game when not present aboard ship while attempting to spawn Tentacle

Gameplay

Added ‘Dismiss Crew’ button

UI