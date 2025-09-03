Version V0.1.13-1_Test brings many changes that significantly differentiate the game from previous builds.
The goal of this update is to test the new game design.
Exploring the dungeon should feel more like an adventure, where challenges can be solved in different ways.
The first level after the tutorial is handcrafted (not procedurally generated) to better showcase the new gameplay approach.
Main Changes
- Some enemies can no longer be defeated easily with just the sword.
- Potions now have versatile effects and can also be thrown.
- Spells now come with limited charges and can be used up.
