Diceball Update 1.1

Hi everyone!

First off we want to start by thanking everyone that purchased and supported Diceball over the last couple months. We've done a ton of reflecting on the feedback we gathered from our players during this period. Your feedback has been invaluable, and with this outpouring of information, we have made some massive changes to Diceball's card and consumable items, as well as implemented many other changes and fixes in this Update 1.1.

Swing-and-a-Miss

Our most-received feedback items for Diceball were that 1) the teams after Rain Delay Bay were not unlocking properly and 2) that the game was far too difficult because a majority of the cards and consumables were either too expensive or downright bad. We know we missed the strike zone on this one and we apologize. We know how frustrating it was to be on the receiving end of a beatdown by the opponent. However, we're happy to share that in Update 1.1, we have fixed the team-unlocking issue and we have taken an aggressive approach to re-balancing all of the cards and consumables.

In addition to our full-scale rebalancing efforts, we have made the decision to remove all non-original baseball outcomes, i.e. Single+, Double+, etc. We felt that a lot of these outcomes were not improving the overall gameplay loop and in fact made the game much more unnecessarily obtuse. All of these prior outcomes have been changed to an original outcome. We feel this will be a net positive change but apologize if there were any Single+ lovers out there.

Please continue the outpouring of feedback via our channels and reach out with any bug issues or general feedback. Thank you all again for your continued support! This will be Diceball's last "major" update, as Ducknest Games will now shift focus to work full-time on Project #2. Follow us here and on our socials for development updates and we'll have lots to share when we're ready! Play Ball!

You can view our full patch notes below:

Update 1.1 Change Log