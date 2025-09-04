Diceball Update 1.1
Hi everyone!
First off we want to start by thanking everyone that purchased and supported Diceball over the last couple months. We've done a ton of reflecting on the feedback we gathered from our players during this period. Your feedback has been invaluable, and with this outpouring of information, we have made some massive changes to Diceball's card and consumable items, as well as implemented many other changes and fixes in this Update 1.1.
Swing-and-a-Miss
Our most-received feedback items for Diceball were that 1) the teams after Rain Delay Bay were not unlocking properly and 2) that the game was far too difficult because a majority of the cards and consumables were either too expensive or downright bad. We know we missed the strike zone on this one and we apologize. We know how frustrating it was to be on the receiving end of a beatdown by the opponent. However, we're happy to share that in Update 1.1, we have fixed the team-unlocking issue and we have taken an aggressive approach to re-balancing all of the cards and consumables.
In addition to our full-scale rebalancing efforts, we have made the decision to remove all non-original baseball outcomes, i.e. Single+, Double+, etc. We felt that a lot of these outcomes were not improving the overall gameplay loop and in fact made the game much more unnecessarily obtuse. All of these prior outcomes have been changed to an original outcome. We feel this will be a net positive change but apologize if there were any Single+ lovers out there.
Please continue the outpouring of feedback via our channels and reach out with any bug issues or general feedback. Thank you all again for your continued support! This will be Diceball's last "major" update, as Ducknest Games will now shift focus to work full-time on Project #2. Follow us here and on our socials for development updates and we'll have lots to share when we're ready! Play Ball!
You can view our full patch notes below:
Update 1.1 Change Log
Updated almost all card and consumable effects and their corresponding card back art with appropriate re-balancing.
All consumables and cards have had their prices adjusted.
Almost all items have been reduced in price to make them more accessible throughout a run.
Re-Balanced four of the original eight Starter cards and replaced them with more useful and unique options.
Removed non-original baseball outcomes. The outcomes that have been removed and replaced by original outcomes are as follows:
Single+
Double+
Error & Two-Base Error
Infield Single
Sac Bunt
Wild Pitch
Foul Out
Hit-By-Pitch
Stolen Base
Caught Stealing
Pick-Off
Intentional Walk
The Glossary in the Binder has been updated to reflect removed terms.
With the removal of certain outcomes, specific Achievements became unobtainable. We've removed them and added the following achievements in their place:
Elite Rotation - Own the Ace, Bullpen and Closer Cards Simultaneously in a Single Season
Advanced Analytics - Own the Good Jump, Hit And Run, and Weight Training Cards Simultaneously in a Single Season
Traffic On The Bases - Own the Leadoff, Ghostrunner, and Squeeze Play Cards Simultaneously in a Single Season.
Roll Button can now be activated with the 'Space Bar' key.
Fan reaction audio has been increased (those fans really wanted to cheer/boo!).
Lowered the default volume of the Win/Loss audio when transitioning to the Post-Game screen (apologies to any eardrums that were blown out before this fix).
Fixed audio bug related to run-scoring SFX.
Fixed persistent ball shadow issue when the Clipboard was opened during a Game.
Added a Confirmation Box to the Post-Game screen that will warn players attempting to return to the Main Menu that they will lose their progress if they do so.
Added support for MacOS devices.
