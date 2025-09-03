Performance Patch: Switched to Forward+ rendering and fixed stuttering for smoother gameplay.

Fixes & Improvements

Fixed constant stuttering during gameplay.

Upgraded rendering from Forward to Forward+ (F+) , improving performance in decorated areas.

Gameplay now feels smoother and more stable when placing and managing objects.

Removed a wooden barrier that can not be interacted with.

Thanks for all the feedback and support — these optimizations will make your cozy garden experience even more enjoyable! 🌿