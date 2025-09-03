 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19847049 Edited 3 September 2025 – 22:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Performance Patch: Switched to Forward+ rendering and fixed stuttering for smoother gameplay.

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed constant stuttering during gameplay.

  • Upgraded rendering from Forward to Forward+ (F+), improving performance in decorated areas.

  • Gameplay now feels smoother and more stable when placing and managing objects.

  • Removed a wooden barrier that can not be interacted with.

Thanks for all the feedback and support — these optimizations will make your cozy garden experience even more enjoyable! 🌿

Changed files in this update

