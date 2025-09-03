The next Celtreos patch is live!





Performance Improvements

Certain animated backgrounds are disabled on the lowest graphics setting. Minor changes to rotation effects for better performance during two boss fights. On mobile versions of the game, fixed a couple of over-rendered UI elements that were dragging game performance.

New Setting “No Weapon Mount Items”

This setting prevents items from spawning that could swap out the current weapon mount, meaning that your initial mount setting persists for the entire game. Enabling this option means you can no longer strategically choose different mounts for different scenarios but it may also reduce frustration if you happened to swap to a less-helpful mount at some point in the game.

Artwork and Animation Improvements

Certain enemy projectiles have slightly changed. The “Orbital Defense” boss has slightly more armor. The “Lightning” effect now looks a bit better and it also covers a larger area. The player exhaust smoke and death explosion effects have been updated. Some game controller button icons have been improved.

Also, background 3D effects have been slightly enhanced in most stages (except on the lowest graphics setting).

Bug Fixes

Fixed a couple of issues with French localization. Fixed a background “drift” that could occur when first pausing the game.