SESSION SETTING CHANGES
Increased the max session duration from 20min to 60min.
FIXES
Fixed typo in the pause menu.
Fixed tutorial items, disappearing when dropped.
Fixed the open tablet message, displaying “key” instead of the matching key.
UPDATE 0.12.1
