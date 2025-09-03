 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19846904 Edited 3 September 2025 – 22:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
SESSION SETTING CHANGES
Increased the max session duration from 20min to 60min.

FIXES
Fixed typo in the pause menu.
Fixed tutorial items, disappearing when dropped.
Fixed the open tablet message, displaying “key” instead of the matching key.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2780981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link