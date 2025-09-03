Hey there!
We've received some feedback regarding some types of enemies being too unfair and hard to counter-play.
Also, melee-combat was not strong enough to be used in combat.
Enemies difficulty has been adjusted (including annoying spider behaviour, overall timings)
Player's speed has been adjusted
Low-health audio play chance has been decreased
City level bug fixes
Sanatorium level - added hints after solving the Projector puzzle
Increased camera FOV
We are very thankful for your feedback!
Some issues we are aware and working on right now:
Incorrect Gamepad Hints
Nausea issue
Request to add Axis inversion
Default Sensitivity
Fixing other bugs
Changed files in this update