 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19846783 Edited 4 September 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there!

We've received some feedback regarding some types of enemies being too unfair and hard to counter-play.
Also, melee-combat was not strong enough to be used in combat.

  • Enemies difficulty has been adjusted (including annoying spider behaviour, overall timings)

  • Player's speed has been adjusted

  • Low-health audio play chance has been decreased

  • City level bug fixes

  • Sanatorium level - added hints after solving the Projector puzzle

  • Increased camera FOV

We are very thankful for your feedback!

Some issues we are aware and working on right now:

  • Incorrect Gamepad Hints

  • Nausea issue

  • Request to add Axis inversion

  • Default Sensitivity

  • Fixing other bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3088671
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3088672
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3088674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link