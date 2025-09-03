Hey there!



We've received some feedback regarding some types of enemies being too unfair and hard to counter-play.

Also, melee-combat was not strong enough to be used in combat.

Enemies difficulty has been adjusted (including annoying spider behaviour, overall timings)

Player's speed has been adjusted

Low-health audio play chance has been decreased

City level bug fixes

Sanatorium level - added hints after solving the Projector puzzle

Increased camera FOV

We are very thankful for your feedback!



Some issues we are aware and working on right now: