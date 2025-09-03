 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19846774 Edited 3 September 2025 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Uploaded newest build to the playtest. This one brings better desert graphics, a new terrain type (Mine) and a mine building that is an endless source of Stone (however your settlers have to get it back to your settlement)

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3898191
