Uploaded newest build to the playtest. This one brings better desert graphics, a new terrain type (Mine) and a mine building that is an endless source of Stone (however your settlers have to get it back to your settlement)
V0.0330 Mine
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
English Depot 3898191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update