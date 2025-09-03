 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19846642 Edited 3 September 2025 – 21:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
- Significant improvements to the launcher for proper config updates,
- Restored engine-based vertical sync (available in the launcher and options menu),
- Adjusted "Deck" preset's configuration parameters,
- Tweaked player movement speed - calibrated sprint acceleration start,
- Slightly reduced player footstep sound volume,
- Documentation and minor bug fixes.

