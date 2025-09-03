 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19846640
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed black bars appearing on the sides of the screen for screen resolutions with an aspect ratio wider than 16:9.

  • Fixed traitor players showing as having 99 player kills in the scoreboard.

  • Fixed buzzers bleeding red blood on the client.

Changed files in this update

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Content Depot 563561
Depot 563562
