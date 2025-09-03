Fixed black bars appearing on the sides of the screen for screen resolutions with an aspect ratio wider than 16:9.
Fixed traitor players showing as having 99 player kills in the scoreboard.
Fixed buzzers bleeding red blood on the client.
Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Hotfix - September 3, 2025
