- Finalized "Loop" Action Sequence Elements -- they're ready to be played with and used! If there are no bugs, we're feature complete on this.
- Added support for "Scaling" on Pictures/Sprites in User Interfaces.
- Added support for "Money" on New Games.
- Added support for a "New Game" script that executes after setting up the party/inventory/money after starting a "New Game."
- Upgraded dependency packages used by the engine and editor.
Feature Updates
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update