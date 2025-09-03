 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19846624
  • Finalized "Loop" Action Sequence Elements -- they're ready to be played with and used! If there are no bugs, we're feature complete on this.
  • Added support for "Scaling" on Pictures/Sprites in User Interfaces.
  • Added support for "Money" on New Games.
  • Added support for a "New Game" script that executes after setting up the party/inventory/money after starting a "New Game."
  • Upgraded dependency packages used by the engine and editor.

