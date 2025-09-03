 Skip to content
3 September 2025
Hello there!

This build includes a bunch of important updates:

  • Updated all characters to have special camera movement, eye blinks, and to face Haruki;
  • Tweaked virtual mouse to disappear when Haruki is busy walking;
  • Updated some geometry and nav mesh layouts;
  • Updated some narrative and interactive elements;
  • Added ghostly element to restaurant scene;
  • Updated camera movement for more scenarios (such as Haruki walking);
  • Fixed light fixture in old hotel lobby;
  • Fixed visual aid camera movement;
  • Added typing animation for laptop;
  • Adding punching animation for playfulness;
  • Fixed some navigation issues for haruki;
  • Updated ladder falling animation and sounds;
  • Updated scene transition sounds;
  • Updated some interactions to stand out a bit more;
  • Updated the look of more spirits;
  • Tweaked some of the scenes a little for improved camera angles;
  • Updated the narrative a little bit; Updated nav mesh;
  • Adding more interactions for end game;








Thanks for playing!

Larry

