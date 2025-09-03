This build includes a bunch of important updates:
- Updated all characters to have special camera movement, eye blinks, and to face Haruki;
- Tweaked virtual mouse to disappear when Haruki is busy walking;
- Updated some geometry and nav mesh layouts;
- Updated some narrative and interactive elements;
- Added ghostly element to restaurant scene;
- Updated camera movement for more scenarios (such as Haruki walking);
- Fixed light fixture in old hotel lobby;
- Fixed visual aid camera movement;
- Added typing animation for laptop;
- Adding punching animation for playfulness;
- Fixed some navigation issues for haruki;
- Updated ladder falling animation and sounds;
- Updated scene transition sounds;
- Updated some interactions to stand out a bit more;
- Updated the look of more spirits;
- Tweaked some of the scenes a little for improved camera angles;
- Updated the narrative a little bit; Updated nav mesh;
- Adding more interactions for end game;
Thanks for playing!
Larry
