Paws Against the World, fully released on Steam since August 23, 2025, welcomes a chilly new hero and exciting tweaks to keep the zombie chaos roaring! Here’s the latest:

New Character: Penguin: Slide into battle with the adorable Penguin

Penguin Achievements: Added Steam Achievements for completing runs with the Penguin.

Butterfly Buff: Butterflies now yield 5 Essence (up from 2), boosting your Claw Codex upgrades.

Eagle Ability Upgrade: Improved Eagle main ability with a clearer projectile landing display and enhanced animation.

Co-op Shortcuts: Added shortcuts for +2 players in multiplayer for faster squad setup.

Bug Fixes: Fixed Adrenaline and Pills effects lingering on UI after exiting to the main menu. Resolved lingering multiplayer icon display issue (from previous patch).



Join the Penguin in the fight, grab those boosted Butterflies, and soar with the Eagle! Your feedback fuels the pack!

Stay tuned for more!