4 September 2025 Build 19846461
New Pieces / New Buildings

Stage

Effect

Shrimp

Now appears from Cold Zone 5

Give +1 Coin to 1 adjacent Ice Cave or Penguin.

Fire Station

Now appears from Temperate Zone 11 and Cold Zone 11

When Coins decrease,gain Population equal to the same amount.
Synergy with Powder Keg and Blacksmith has been strengthened.

Piece

Changes

Powder Keg

Changed coin value to -1

Blacksmith

Changed coin value to -3

Flower Girl

Fixed a bug where the counter would reset when alcohol was cleared by the Bar’s effect

Resident Requests

Changed the requirement for “Fisherman catching Fish or Crab” from 10 → 2

Changed the requirement for “Vacant Lots in the deck” from 3 → 2

  • Currently, there are fewer pieces in the Cold Zone compared to the Temperate Zone.

    Moving forward, we plan to add more so that the number of pieces in both zones will be more balanced.

Changed files in this update

