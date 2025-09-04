Here’s a natural English translation for your patch notes:
New Pieces / New Buildings
Stage
Effect
Shrimp
Now appears from Cold Zone 5
Give +1 Coin to 1 adjacent Ice Cave or Penguin.
Fire Station
Now appears from Temperate Zone 11 and Cold Zone 11
When Coins decrease,gain Population equal to the same amount.
Piece
Changes
Powder Keg
Changed coin value to -1
Blacksmith
Changed coin value to -3
Flower Girl
Fixed a bug where the counter would reset when alcohol was cleared by the Bar’s effect
Resident Requests
Changed the requirement for “Fisherman catching Fish or Crab” from 10 → 2
Changed the requirement for “Vacant Lots in the deck” from 3 → 2
Currently, there are fewer pieces in the Cold Zone compared to the Temperate Zone.
Moving forward, we plan to add more so that the number of pieces in both zones will be more balanced.
