- Added ping indicator to top right of screen while playing online matches
- Added Virtue Vio Ascend Mask + 11 Colorways
- - Black Acid SE
- - Black Pink SE
- - Crystal Fire
- - Crystal Purple
- - Crystal Black
- - Crystal Patriot
- - Gold
- - Ice Blue
- - Ice Cyan
- - Purple Smoke
- - Red Smoke
- Touched Up textures for the Bunker Kings CMD Mask
- Added Lonestar 2025 Layout
- Upon opening, the progression menu will now automatically scroll to the most recently unlocked item
- Various networking adjustments to help mitigate disconnection issues some have experienced
