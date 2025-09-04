 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19846375 Edited 4 September 2025 – 16:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes

- Added ping indicator to top right of screen while playing online matches
- Added Virtue Vio Ascend Mask + 11 Colorways



  1. - Black Acid SE
  2. - Black Pink SE
  3. - Crystal Fire
  4. - Crystal Purple
  5. - Crystal Black
  6. - Crystal Patriot
  7. - Gold
  8. - Ice Blue
  9. - Ice Cyan
  10. - Purple Smoke
  11. - Red Smoke


- Touched Up textures for the Bunker Kings CMD Mask




- Added Lonestar 2025 Layout





- Upon opening, the progression menu will now automatically scroll to the most recently unlocked item
- Various networking adjustments to help mitigate disconnection issues some have experienced


Website - https://www.fivetwogames.com/#/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fivetwostudios/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063759990368

YouTube - https://youtube.com/@fivetwogames

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ejdzHYB

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Infinite Tournament Paintball Content Depot 1341161
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Infinite Tournament Paintball Content Depot 1341162
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1341163
  • Loading history…
