Update, Version 20250903
English
[Path to Dolovian Camp]The location now also has Yetis. (But it's less likely to have the corrupted version.)
[Path to Dolovian Camp]The location now also has Mammoths.
[Skill]New Skill: Rapid Attack
[Caretaker]Caretakers can now train your pets (or humans) to learn the Rapid Attack
[Wiki]Updated the skill page.
[Enemy]Werewolf Deathsquad can now use Rapid Attack.
简体中文
【通往多洛维营地的小径】该区域现在也会出现雪怪。（不过被腐化的版本出现的概率较小。）
【通往多洛维营地的小径】该区域现在也会出现猛犸。
【技能】新技能：疾速攻击
【看护者】看护者现在可以训练你的宠物（或你的人类）学习疾速攻击
【维基】更新了技能页面
【敌人】狼人暗杀队现在可以使用疾速攻击
