English##########Content################[Path to Dolovian Camp]The location now also has Yetis. (But it's less likely to have the corrupted version.)[Path to Dolovian Camp]The location now also has Mammoths.[Skill]New Skill: Rapid Attack[Caretaker]Caretakers can now train your pets (or humans) to learn the Rapid Attack[Wiki]Updated the skill page.[Enemy]Werewolf Deathsquad can now use Rapid Attack.简体中文##########Content################【通往多洛维营地的小径】该区域现在也会出现雪怪。（不过被腐化的版本出现的概率较小。）【通往多洛维营地的小径】该区域现在也会出现猛犸。【技能】新技能：疾速攻击【看护者】看护者现在可以训练你的宠物（或你的人类）学习疾速攻击【维基】更新了技能页面【敌人】狼人暗杀队现在可以使用疾速攻击Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场