The biggest update in the history of Tactical Assault VR is now here!

The SWAT Expansion (Codename: Operation Dahlia) breathes a whole new life into Tactical Assault VR – opening the door to a new world of police-style engagements, orchestrated in a story-driven sequence. With this, Tactical Assault is branching out from its military roots into a strange, darker domain but still maintaining its core focus on realism, high-stakes decisions, and careful team-centric execution.

What is the SWAT Expansion?

The SWAT Expansion is an add-on set to include 5 new missions, new weapons, an ample amount of new cosmetics dedicated to the LEO (Law Enforcement Officer)/SWAT theme, and a new multiplayer lobby/social hub (with basketball court and outdoor shooting range).

5 New Missions:

Gas Station (Codename: Collapsing Star)

Ranch (Codename: Flattened Veil)

Apartments (Codename: Shattered Eagle)

Favela (Codename: Clipped Wings) – available Q4 2025

Convention Center (Codename: Retaliatory Bite) – available end of Q1 2026

Set in Mexico, these 5 new missions will immerse you with a heavy emphasis on close-quarters combat. Take on the Los Craneos Rojos, a brutal cartel known for terrorizing and spreading their influence across the surrounding regions.

Eliminate the threat or switch up your ROE (Rules of Engagement) through the surrendering modifier. Test your PID (Positive Identification) with newly added civilians. And watch your step on the newly added trip-wires. Los Craneos Rojos does not play around.

New Gear to Expand Avatar & Loadout Customization:

New avatars and cosmetics to expand Avatar Customization even further! Police labeled plate-carriers, kneepads, new helmets, LEO, Sheriff, SWAT and Hawaiian shirt variations will all be at your disposal.

Available at launch:

FAL Rifle

G45 Pistol

SWAT Labeled Outfit Color

Law Enforcement Officer Avatar

Sheriff Avatar

3 Police-Labeled Plate Carriers

2x Hawaiian Shirt Avatars

New MICH Helmets with Goggles

Wolf Grey Outfit Color

3 Styles of Kneepads

More Coming December 2025 and March 2026 (Automatically Included)

Thank You!

I couldn't be more thrilled to finally put this out into the world. It's been no small feat and wouldn't be possible without the super dedicated group that's pushed to make it happen at all levels. This group and community continue to be an absolutely essential part of shaping Tactical Assault VR into being the best it can be. Get involved and join the Discord community by entering here: https://discord.gg/twistedbarrelvr

And HUGE thank you to the wonderful people who came together to make this expansion pack possible!

Your work ethic, your creativity, your feedback, and your voices shaped and evolved this project into the next phase of development.

The SWAT Expansion is available for purchase now at $9.99 USD.

Full Update Notes:

Tactical Assault VR v0.9.0 SWAT EXPANSION PACK

Additions:

• Added Operation: Dahlia DLC (3/5 missions available)

• Added enemy voice dialogue (by Linear_Circle)

• Added O:D Civilian Male Voice Overs (by Jorin)

• Added O:D Female VOs (by Rachael Carolane)

• Added O:D "Hostile dead" Voice Over for dead enemies (by Linear Circle, Rachael Carolane) *press Joystick-UP when looking at a dead body*

• Added 3-Hole Balaclava to Head selection

• Added Face Selection gallery to avatar customization

• Added SWAT Van startup for base-game lobby on mission start

• Added booty mirror to avatar customization menus throughout

Fixes:

• Fixed enemy over-twisting ragdolls

• Fixed Raider Backpack not showing player nametag

• Fixed Avatar Customization Menu - Gender Select not switching to female arms

• Removed inaccurate Back Panel Backpack Straps

• Fixed Trenches Shootout - enemies teleporting on top of center tree area

• Fixed LMGs sights selection resetting in Main Menu weapon loadout

• Fixed broken lighting in base-game MP Lobby

• (PCVR) Fixed broken real-time lighting in Incoming Storm

Changes/Updates:

• Improvements to Avatar Dragging sync over network

• Changed: Holstered floating Pistols no longer appear in Documentary cameras.

• Updated confusing Avatar Customization Text

• Internal refinements to Server Authorization (by Puddle_NL)

• Implemented new custom backend authentication mechanism for multiplayer (by Puddle_NL)

Weapon Additions/Updates:

• Added AKS74u Rifle (by Puddle_NL) *BASE GAME ADDITION

• Added FAL Classic Rifle (by Puddle_NL) *BASE GAME ADDITION

• Updated P226 and M45 models (by Puddle_NL)

• Added Progressive Triggers for AUG and P90 (by Puddle_NL)

• Various weapon logic updates (by Puddle_NL)

• Refined Pistol functions (by Puddle_NL)

• Added Pistol Gallery Selection Menu

• Updated Rifle Menu

• Updated Pistol silhouettes for weapon loadout menu

• Type20 shoulder stock extended