New Features

Full Spectator mode

Introducing Spectator mode, which allows players to spectate Custom matches with a new HUD:

Added the ability to see all players’ stats: Current/Total Power Current/Total Credits, income per second, number of harvesters, and intel resources Current/Total Population capacity Researched doctrines

Added In-game chat for Spectators (players won’t see Spectators' messages)

Added the option to ‘Follow’ the selected player’s camera movement

Added a Toggle between Teams ‘Fog of War’ vision

3v3 / 6-Player Matches

By popular demand in the community, we've added the ability to play with up to six players in Custom Games and Skirmish mode.

More Maps

Introducing 4 additional maps for Skirmish/Multiplayer games:

“Rivers”

“Overflowing Tributary”

“Demolition Dam”

“Alpine Blizzard”





Game speed & Active Pause

Introducing a new feature to change the game speed in single player modes (Campaign and Skirmish), as well as issue orders while the game is paused. This allows players to select from multiple game speed options:

0x (Paused)

0.5x

0.75x

1x

1.25x

1.5x

2x



Input and keybinding improvements

Introducing input changes that should solve most of the issues with input responsiveness as well as these changes:

We’ve swapped out the “Classic Mouse controls” option and made it so it’s now possible to rebind mouse buttons as players see fit

Most actions are now rebindable, except modifier keys (Ctrl/Alt/Shift)

Added a button to switch between the Build and Doctrines tab (“M” key by default)

Structure upgrades now have hotkeys: Upgrade 1 – “,” key by default Upgrade 2 – “.” key by default





‘No bot’ Sandbox mode for Skirmish

Added a new option to start the game in Skirmish mode without any bots, allowing players to experiment with their builds and bases without worrying about attacks from opponents.



Reconnection system

Introducing a new reconnection system allowing players to reconnect to ongoing matches if they are experiencing internet issues. Previously, if a player lost connection to the internet, he was thrown out of the match with a loss.



With this feature implemented, players will receive a pop-up about losing connection and will have up to 180 seconds to reconnect to the match. For the rest of the players, the match will be paused until disconnected players restore connection or can’t reconnect to the match after 180 seconds.



NOTE: It’s not currently possible to reconnect to a match if the game was closed.



New Player Colors

Added 8 new player colors to choose from for Custom/LAN/Skirmish lobbies

Balance Updates



Campaign missions



4th GDF Mission

Decreased amount of Matchsticks spawned on each difficulty

Added some enemy vehicle spawns to North and East attacks

Increased time before attack to 60 seconds (from 2 seconds)

Increased cooldown between attacks to 140 seconds (from 110 seconds)

Comms officer reinforcements now also contain a Riot Van with 5 Grenadiers inside

Adjusted the number of enemy units inside each attack wave



9th GDF Mission

Added an additional Trebuchet unit near the GDF pyramid base

Increased cooldown between attacks to 240 and 400 seconds (from 180 and 300 seconds, respectively)

East attack waves can now be stopped when the player completes “Destroy forward bases” main objective

Enemy attack waves can be weakened when the player completes “Destroy tempest processors” side objective

Adjusted the number of enemy units inside each attack wave



10th GDF Mission

All 3 civilian zones now must be evacuated in order to complete “Evacuate 20 civilians to the GDF airbase” objective

Improved “Prepare for Veti Reinforcements” side objective timer pop-up; it should be much easier to see now

“Kill Veti Death Squad” side objective now automatically completes if the player manages to rescue all civilians before the “Prepare for Veti Reinforcements” timer runs out



3rd DYN Mission

Reduced the number of enemy Trebuchets across all difficulties

Increased cooldown of Enemy off-map attack waves to 180 seconds (from 120 seconds)

Players will now have 2 Salvage Vans on all difficulties



Matchmaking system

We have made two significant changes to matchmaking search and matchmaking rating calculation, aiming to improve matchmaking quality:

The minimum rating received for a win is now +8 instead of 0. Players have been understandably frustrated with matches earning them 0 or 1 point, so we are increasing the minimum points gain possible for a win.

Adjusted the rating calculation to reduce swings in rating on wins and losses, and lowered the overall amount gained and lost. Many players should see their points gained or lost reduced by approximately half their previous values.



Multiplayer / Skirmish



Global Defense Force (GDF)

In this patch, we are looking to tamp down on the GDF’s late-game scaling in the form of Intel income, ability to turtle up, and the power of the DCU. At the same time, we’re seeking to continue to nudge up their early game power and ability to harass the Dynasty’s early economy.



General

In our quest to continue to make Intel expenditures an important decision, we have reduced the Intel gains from killing most Marked units and structures. We are still monitoring Intel gains and may continue to make changes in future patches.

Decreased Intel gain from the death of Marked units by approximately 20% for gains 5 and above



Refinery Upgrade

The Refinery’s Storage Pod upgrade takes a long time to pay for itself, and the player must upgrade many Refineries to get substantial income. This slight cost decrease may help increase the value proposition of the Storage Pod in longer games.

Cost decreased to 800 (from 1000)

Upgrade time decreased to 45 seconds (from 60)



Scrambler

The power of Tempest Chaff has been a bit of a hot-button issue in the community for a while now. We are looking to push this ability into more of a support/control role than a straight-up army killer.

Tempest Chaff ability damage decreased to 230 (from 300)



Hunter Tank

We determined that in the early game, the presence or absence of a Hunter Tank can have a notable impact on combat, and a 20-second build time felt a bit overly punitive.

Build time decreased to 19 seconds (from 20)



Queller

The Queller is still slightly underperforming in harassment roles. While its damage increase isn’t substantial, we are hoping that the slight cost decrease will improve its value proposition for players.

“Judge Laser” weapon Damage increased to 130 (from 120)

Cost decreased to 1300 (from 1400)



Drone Command Unit

The DCU has been overperforming even with improvements to some of its intended counters. Drones taking longer to spawn, and shaving a bit off of their Attack Range, should make them more vulnerable and less dramatically effective when massed.

Drone respawn time increased to 19 seconds (from 15 seconds)

Attack Range decreased to 3100 (from 3200)

Weapon AoE decreased to 450 (from 600)



Condor

While the Condor is powerful on paper, it’s hard to use. Increasing its range should help it hit its target more often.

Attack Range is increased to 1000 (from 500)



Repair Bay

When we implemented the Repair Bay’s Area Repair Perk, we increased its cost and build time in anticipation that these changes might make it too potent. Data and feedback collected since that implementation made it clear that we were too aggressive with the cost and build time increases, and we’re dialing that back a bit.

Cost decreased to 1100 (from 1300)

Build time decreased to 13 seconds (from 20)



Riot Trooper

As with the Repair Bay changes, we increased the Build time of the Riot Trooper substantially after its attack area bugfix. This change is being dialed back to a midpoint to keep Riot Troopers as a powerful tool without overly impacting the GDF’s ability to field other infantry.

Build time decreased to 13 seconds (from 15)



Skycrane Carrier

Skycrane usage rates have remained low for some time now. This build time tweak is designed to encourage more Skycrane usage from GDF players.

Build time decreased to 35 seconds (from 40)



Trebuchet

Trebuchets are one of the highest-damage units in the game, though their usage rates remain low. We are tweaking their build and train time a bit to make them a better value proposition for GDF players in the late-game.

Build time decreased to 33 seconds (from 35)

Cost decreased to 2400 (from 2500)



Tempest Artillery

We are hoping to weaken turtle strategies featuring Tempest Artillery.

Cost increased 2400 (from 2200)



Haywire Turret

Haywire Turrets are underutilized as late-game turrets. This slight damage bump should help us determine usage rates going forward as we evaluate their niche in the GDF defensive lineup.

Attack Speed increased to 2.3-second intervals (from 3)



Tempest Dynasty (DYN)

We are looking at a couple of issues in this patch: first, the usage and success rates of Dynasty Specialists, which remain lower than intended. Secondly, we want to tweak the timings for Tier 2 and Tier 3 to encourage more time spent at Tier 2.



Dynasty Guard

By popular demand, the Dynasty Guard has gained an additional point of damage on its attack! Despite this being a meme in the community, we are increasing the Guard's overall lethality. Their usage rates remain low, and they continue to be overshadowed by the GDF’s Field Scout.

Damage increased to 12 (from 11)

AT Grenade damage increased to 60 (from 50)



Line Officer

We are rebalancing the Line Officers' damage to enable them to kill most infantry in one shot, but making it more valuable to choose attack targets carefully.

Damage increased to 500 (from 400)

Attack Speed decreased to 4-second intervals (from 3.5)



Machinist

Due to other Specialist buffs, we’re returning some of the Machinist’s attack area of effect.

Attack Area of Effect increased to 270 (from 220)



Physicist

The Physicist is hard to use well, and a moderate HP increase should keep them alive longer, especially during the Electrical Field Generator and/or Tempest Dynamos.

Health increased to 700 (from 600)



Commando

Commandos are under-performing as a Tier 3 Specialist, so we’re giving their core stats a bit of love.

Health increased to 600 (from 500)

Attack Range increased to 2600 (from 2000)

Attack Speed increased to 2.7-second intervals (from 3)



Porcupine MRLS

We are working to address how the Porcupine’s weapon looks and feels to use. Future patches may continue to improve this, but a projectile velocity increase reduces wait time for damage on their attacks, and should minimize issues with missiles visually ‘missing’ targets.

Projectile velocity increased to 5300 (from 4000)



Tempest Sphere

We are seeing an increase in players ‘turtling’ in the later game, so we are looking to see whether we can make the Sphere a more attractive ‘wall breaker’ unit by improving its move speed and attack damage.

Damage increased to 350 (from 300)

Movement Speed increased to 740 (from 730)



Matchstick

Matchsticks are overperforming in their role. Forcing them to get closer to enemies to deal damage will make it harder to use them well, and cause them to take more damage from anti-aircraft units on approach to their targets.

Attack Range decreased to 1800 (from 1950)



Radar Station

Shaving a little bit off the Radar Station’s build time should make it easier for Dynasty players to get out of Tier 1.

Build time decreased to 26 seconds (from 28)



Flame Turret

Flame Turrets are a good reactive defensive tool. Making them come out a little slower provides slightly wider windows for early game harassment.

Cost increased to 900 (from 800)

Build time increased to 22 seconds (from 20)



Voltaic Turret

Similar to the change to the Artillery Turret, we are making Voltaic Turrets just a bit more costly to make them less trivial to spam in later-game turret push scenarios.

Cost increased to 2000 (from 1800)

Build time increased to 30 seconds (from 25)



Construction Yard Bastion Upgrade

Since we are shaving a little bit of time off the Radar Station, we are adding a bit of time to the Construction Yard Bastion, to keep Tier 3 from opening up too early in a game.

Upgrade time increased to 37 seconds (from 35)



Bug Fixes



General Gameplay

Fixed an issue where a Unit might move toward the enemy instead of attacking if the RMB was pressed on it during “Hold Position” command

Fixed an issue where GDF Harvester might stop moving after loading an existing save file

Fixed an issue where all GDF Harvesters assigned to a single Refinery might stop delivering Tempest if one of them was attacked by a Riot Trooper

Fixed an issue where the Repair Area perk wasn’t repairing owned neutral buildings

Fixed an issue where owned neutral buildings couldn’t be bound into a group

Fixed an issue where the Drone Operator’s drone might stop attacking targets in the attack radius if the previous attack target went beyond it

Fixed an issue where Turrets weren’t dropping the mine when they were destroyed with “Minefields" Doctrine activated

Fixed an issue where the Marking effect didn’t generate intel if the enemy unit died while playing as DYN player with no Intel-generating buildings



Сampaign

Fixed an issue where an empty frame with no dialog text may be displayed after loading a save file in a campaign mission

Fixed an issue where some invisible structures appear after loading a save file in the 4th GDF Mission

Fixed an issue where “Mission failure has not been defined” appears on the Score Screen after loading the safe file that was created at the time of mission failure in Campaign missions

Fixed an issue where the Medical convoy can get stuck if player buildings block the path during the 10th GDF Mission

Fixed an issue where the Drone operator’s drones might not be able to fly across the base gates in the 5th GDF Mission

Fixed an issue where Units may get stuck when moving near the map border in the 4th DYN Mission



Multiplayer/Skirmish

Fixed an issue where a player may remain on the map alone if another player disconnects during loading into the match in Ranked / Quickplay

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t place structures on empty non-regrowable Tempest Fields in Multiplayer matches

Fixed an issue where skirmish AI might not research doctrines in a Multiplayer match

Fixed an issue where the match didn’t end in defeat for the player who had only a Field Infirmary left when the defeat conditions were "Destroy buildings"

Fixed an issue where Garrison capacity bars weren’t displayed above units and neutral structures

Fixed an issue where the Line Officer was sliding from a loading point to the place where the vehicle under “Superwise crew” ability was destroyed

Fixed an issue where the player didn’t receive control of his own Custom/LAN lobby upon creation if he had quotation marks in his nickname

Fixed an issue where a Spectator couldn’t select units and buildings to see their stats

Fixed an issue where the match wasn’t ending in defeat if the losing player had only the Field infirmary left when the “Destroy buildings” defeat condition was chosen



Party/Chat System

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to send an invite to lobby/party via Steam friends list

Fixed an issue where a Party was disbanded if the Party leader left the lobby

Fixed an issue where the player could kick their party member during the matchmaking process in Ranked / Quickplay

Fixed an issue where the player could get into a placeholder lobby when another player sends them an invite into a full lobby with Spectators disabled

Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t see messages from other players if they lost internet connection after the previous match

Fixed an issue where empty chat windows might appear in the main menu chat

Fixed an issue where the main menu chat could be extended past the game window

Fixed an issue where the Player icon frame from Pre-order content might not be displayed in chat

Fixed an issue where the chat window could stay open after closing chat with a friend in the main menu chat



UI

Fixed an issue where “Resources spent” didn’t count credits spent on buildings in the Player Profile

Fixed an issue where double-clicking on the Harvester/Specialist card wouldn’t move the camera position to a unit if there was only one unit

Fixed an issue where the DYN campaign menu couldn’t be opened again if the player got back from the DYN campaign menu

Fixed an issue where the Difficulty Selector was present in the last GDF/DYN briefings in the campaign

Fixed an issue where the “Load game” pop-up would appear if the player pressed Enter during the “Confirm delete file” pop-up opened in the Load menu

Fixed an issue where the “Exit game” pop-up stacked on top of itself when Alt+F4 was pressed multiple times

Fixed an issue where the spectator player couldn’t be set as a Spectator if the lobby host changed the map from 4 slots to 2 slots

Fixed an issue where The Guard Tower's "Temporary Infirmary" ability didn’t appear on the ability bar until the “Riot Pod” upgrade had been researched

Fixed an issue where the amount of power produced in the Tempest Processing Center description wouldn’t correspond to the actual value (100 power instead of 60)

Fixed a spelling error in the description of the “Patrol” command

Fixed a spelling error in the Briefing transcript text in the 2nd GDF mission

Fixed a spelling error in the Briefing transcript text in the 1st DYN mission

Fixed an issue where Home & Numpad buttons were translated to some languages

Fixed an issue with the “Send Map Ping to Team” binding not being localized to other languages in Control Settings

Improved the wording for the “Attack behavior” binding in Control Settings



Crashes

Various server and game crash fixes



Technical Support

Our Discord server is the best place to share feedback and chat directly with our team and the rest of the Tempest Rising Community!