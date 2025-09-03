Hi everyone,



This patch includes fixes and improvements across a range of areas identified by players - thanks for all the feedback received so far! - Mike



- added 'danger' signs at screen-edge to give warning of where vehicles will enter the screen

- increased the pick-up range when walking over collectables eg ammo crate, cash, gems

- added ability to drop a held collected weapons/replace held weapon by picking up a new one

- added brief slow-motion effect when defeating a boss

- fixed issue preventing later bosses being impacted properly by player 'Super' attacks

- fixed collision between falling burning beams and player

- fixed spelling error in Ricco's bio

- removed purple flame effect being applied to boss characters due to size discrepancy

- fixed issue where wolf wouldn't attack in sections of the gym stage

- fixed issue where heart icons appeared persistently in the gym stage when playing as Natasha

- fix to prevent repeated Clay reload animation which could occur when stage 1 boss appeared

- fix to timing of Clay reload animation / minor improvement to reload animation



