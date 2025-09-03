Hi everyone,
This patch includes fixes and improvements across a range of areas identified by players - thanks for all the feedback received so far! - Mike
- added 'danger' signs at screen-edge to give warning of where vehicles will enter the screen
- increased the pick-up range when walking over collectables eg ammo crate, cash, gems
- added ability to drop a held collected weapons/replace held weapon by picking up a new one
- added brief slow-motion effect when defeating a boss
- fixed issue preventing later bosses being impacted properly by player 'Super' attacks
- fixed collision between falling burning beams and player
- fixed spelling error in Ricco's bio
- removed purple flame effect being applied to boss characters due to size discrepancy
- fixed issue where wolf wouldn't attack in sections of the gym stage
- fixed issue where heart icons appeared persistently in the gym stage when playing as Natasha
- fix to prevent repeated Clay reload animation which could occur when stage 1 boss appeared
- fix to timing of Clay reload animation / minor improvement to reload animation
