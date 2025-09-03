- Added keyboard remapping! Yippee! Hooray!
- Adjusted the overall game difficulty to be more forgiving, especially in the Switcher Mode.
- Changed the ring spawning logic to make them appear in more predictable and fair locations.
- Disabled keyboard controls entirely in multiplayer mode.
- Made the glow effect on the cows and corns a bit more subtle.
- Made the screen shake effect slightly stronger when you get a ring with a level 4 ship. Like, very slightly stronger. This is how through I am being with these changelogs.
- Made the menus feel more responsive.
- Improved the transitions used in the options menu.
v1.0.6 live!
Update notes via Steam Community
A much needed update, promised long ago.
