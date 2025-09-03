 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19846111 Edited 3 September 2025 – 21:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A much needed update, promised long ago.

  • Added keyboard remapping! Yippee! Hooray!
  • Adjusted the overall game difficulty to be more forgiving, especially in the Switcher Mode.
  • Changed the ring spawning logic to make them appear in more predictable and fair locations.
  • Disabled keyboard controls entirely in multiplayer mode.
  • Made the glow effect on the cows and corns a bit more subtle.
  • Made the screen shake effect slightly stronger when you get a ring with a level 4 ship. Like, very slightly stronger. This is how through I am being with these changelogs.
  • Made the menus feel more responsive.
  • Improved the transitions used in the options menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link