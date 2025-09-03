 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19846011 Edited 3 September 2025 – 20:46:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Change, made Manual only reduce hero power costs by -1 instead of -2 and whenever you end your turn with zero stamina, deal 5 damage to a random enemy.
  • New relic, Manual vol 2: reduce hero power cost by -1 and whenever you end your turn with zero stamina, gain 5 block.
  • New relic, Medkit: whenever you take damage, gain 1 stamina
  • Buff, Made flung cost 1 instead of 2 mana, reduce it’s stamina generation to 0, but made it so you also draw a card after flinging
  • Nerf, made punishing debt increase cost by 1 instead of 2
  • Rework, Cursed Cadence first tier is the same, changed second tier to give block on top of first tier and changed third tier to give block and bat stacks on top of first tier
  • Fixed poisoned fangs emptying goblet
  • Fixed altar not showing up as a persistent status effect (just a visual issue)
  • Fixed some more wording on cards to make them easier to understand

