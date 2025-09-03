Hey everyone! Here’s what we’ve fixed for the Day 1 patch. LEVEL 1
Enemy waves now block the screen as intended. No more skipping attack phases.
LEVEL 1 - BOSS
corrected a bug with side hits that could trigger unfair damage in some cases.Fixed a movement issue that could cause V to get stuck in certain situations.
LEVEL 7 - BOSS
Submarines now appear earlier. The fight is more balanced and clear.
LEVEL 8 - BOSS
Boss and copy-boss rebalanced. The fight should now be smoother.
SFX Ongoing
rebalancing of all sound effects across all levels
MENU bug
Fixed menu bug where buttons wouldn't press, mouse issue.
There are still a few small bug fixes underway, including the sliders for adjusting SFX and MUSIC. Thanks for all the support! LETS RAGING!
