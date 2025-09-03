Hey everyone! Here’s what we’ve fixed for the Day 1 patch. LEVEL 1

Enemy waves now block the screen as intended. No more skipping attack phases. LEVEL 1 - BOSS

corrected a bug with side hits that could trigger unfair damage in some cases.Fixed a movement issue that could cause V to get stuck in certain situations. LEVEL 7 - BOSS

Submarines now appear earlier. The fight is more balanced and clear. LEVEL 8 - BOSS

Boss and copy-boss rebalanced. The fight should now be smoother. SFX Ongoing

rebalancing of all sound effects across all levels MENU bug