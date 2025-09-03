 Skip to content
Major 3 September 2025 Build 19845911 Edited 3 September 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Here’s what we’ve fixed for the Day 1 patch. LEVEL 1

  • Enemy waves now block the screen as intended. No more skipping attack phases.

    LEVEL 1 - BOSS

  • corrected a bug with side hits that could trigger unfair damage in some cases.Fixed a movement issue that could cause V to get stuck in certain situations.

    LEVEL 7 - BOSS

  • Submarines now appear earlier. The fight is more balanced and clear.

    LEVEL 8 - BOSS

  • Boss and copy-boss rebalanced. The fight should now be smoother.

    SFX Ongoing

  • rebalancing of all sound effects across all levels

    MENU bug

  • Fixed menu bug where buttons wouldn't press, mouse issue.

    There are still a few small bug fixes underway, including the sliders for adjusting SFX and MUSIC. Thanks for all the support! LETS RAGING!

