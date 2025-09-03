 Skip to content
Major 3 September 2025 Build 19845891
Update notes via Steam Community

That's right everyone! The Last Craftsman has officially launched as a finished game! You can finally reach Craftsman Rank 10 and put a stop to Gary's evil plans.

BIG UPDATES:

  • Story quests for everybody! Each townsperson has 3 different friendship levels and each friendship level has a detailed quest and cutscenes! (There's over 200 cutscenes now eek)

  • (You can't get married yet... I'm sorry I thought I was going to have time to finish it up, but marriage is coming soon)

  • The final 3 Craftsman Ranks are now added, delve into the dangers of Nuclear Energy and harness the power of the Galaxy!

  • Finally finish repairing the Ruins and stop Gary from destroying the town!

  • Speaking of the Ruins, you can fix the final two machines and maybe discover some secret bonus dungeons too...

  • I'm not done talking about the Ruins. For those with too much to do, you can also unlock the ability to send Theseus on his own automated missions.

  • You can climb the summit of Lava Lookout to get a firsthand look at the looming threat over Gear Springs.

  • You can also break your way into a chamber of the Ruins and meet a new robot who is only concerned with Fish and the corporate ladder.

MEDIUM UPDATES:

  • Shield cards got hard nerfed. They're still really good, but now you can only have a max of 20 shields and your shields are cleared at the start of your next turn.

  • Join in on several holidays in Gear Springs, each season has a little sub-activity to do.

  • The resources need to unlock new recipes and level up your Craftsman rank have been shrunk. Players should experience a 30-40% reduction in "grind".

  • Craftsman of some prestige will be granted access to a trial of the "Area of Effect" mode, allowing for massive harvest without all the heartburn...

LITTLE UPDATES:

  • Many MANY bug fixes.

  • I probably added a bunch of bugs too... let's be real this is a ramshackle one man operation and I'm doing the best I can

  • Casting your fishing line looks fancier and you can now get perfect casts for a jump start on the fish

  • A bunch of redesigned machines and improved graphics

