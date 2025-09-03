That's right everyone! The Last Craftsman has officially launched as a finished game! You can finally reach Craftsman Rank 10 and put a stop to Gary's evil plans.

Story quests for everybody! Each townsperson has 3 different friendship levels and each friendship level has a detailed quest and cutscenes! (There's over 200 cutscenes now eek)

(You can't get married yet... I'm sorry I thought I was going to have time to finish it up, but marriage is coming soon)

The final 3 Craftsman Ranks are now added, delve into the dangers of Nuclear Energy and harness the power of the Galaxy!

Finally finish repairing the Ruins and stop Gary from destroying the town!

Speaking of the Ruins, you can fix the final two machines and maybe discover some secret bonus dungeons too...

I'm not done talking about the Ruins. For those with too much to do, you can also unlock the ability to send Theseus on his own automated missions.

You can climb the summit of Lava Lookout to get a firsthand look at the looming threat over Gear Springs.