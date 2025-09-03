That's right everyone! The Last Craftsman has officially launched as a finished game! You can finally reach Craftsman Rank 10 and put a stop to Gary's evil plans.
BIG UPDATES:
Story quests for everybody! Each townsperson has 3 different friendship levels and each friendship level has a detailed quest and cutscenes! (There's over 200 cutscenes now eek)
(You can't get married yet... I'm sorry I thought I was going to have time to finish it up, but marriage is coming soon)
The final 3 Craftsman Ranks are now added, delve into the dangers of Nuclear Energy and harness the power of the Galaxy!
Finally finish repairing the Ruins and stop Gary from destroying the town!
Speaking of the Ruins, you can fix the final two machines and maybe discover some secret bonus dungeons too...
I'm not done talking about the Ruins. For those with too much to do, you can also unlock the ability to send Theseus on his own automated missions.
You can climb the summit of Lava Lookout to get a firsthand look at the looming threat over Gear Springs.
You can also break your way into a chamber of the Ruins and meet a new robot who is only concerned with Fish and the corporate ladder.
MEDIUM UPDATES:
Shield cards got hard nerfed. They're still really good, but now you can only have a max of 20 shields and your shields are cleared at the start of your next turn.
Join in on several holidays in Gear Springs, each season has a little sub-activity to do.
The resources need to unlock new recipes and level up your Craftsman rank have been shrunk. Players should experience a 30-40% reduction in "grind".
Craftsman of some prestige will be granted access to a trial of the "Area of Effect" mode, allowing for massive harvest without all the heartburn...
LITTLE UPDATES:
Many MANY bug fixes.
I probably added a bunch of bugs too... let's be real this is a ramshackle one man operation and I'm doing the best I can
Casting your fishing line looks fancier and you can now get perfect casts for a jump start on the fish
A bunch of redesigned machines and improved graphics
