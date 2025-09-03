Whoops! Looks like there were a few issues in the game that needed to be addressed.
\[ Bug-Fixes ]
Fixed a bug that caused islanders to improperly load on the title screen.
\[ Additions/Improvements ]
( The Room Editor )
Added previously-added wallpapers to the columns/wall parts.
( Islanders )
Evil islanders will now nod at you if you enter their apartment and they have a high opinion of you.
Cheerful and Loyal islanders will now have a faster wave animation if you enter their apartment and they have a high opinion of you.
