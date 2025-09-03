 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19845597 Edited 3 September 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Whoops! Looks like there were a few issues in the game that needed to be addressed.

\[ Bug-Fixes ]

  • Fixed a bug that caused islanders to improperly load on the title screen.

\[ Additions/Improvements ]

( The Room Editor )

  • Added previously-added wallpapers to the columns/wall parts.

( Islanders )

  • Evil islanders will now nod at you if you enter their apartment and they have a high opinion of you.

  • Cheerful and Loyal islanders will now have a faster wave animation if you enter their apartment and they have a high opinion of you.

