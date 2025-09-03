- Added some missing font characters for Chinese
- Fixed the Capped Crusader Achievement not counting the basegame hats properly
- The Capped Crusader Achievement will now retroactively grant if you have the correct number of hats, but not the achievement
- Fixed the hat number display in some places being off by 1
- Fixed a tricky rogue water splash sound that always played on scene start
- Fixed audio not playing after you exiting a portal after loading a new scene
- Fixed some collision in Tanuki's workshop which you could easily clip through
- Fixed being able to get stuck (and ultimately fall out of the world) behind the Workshop object copy machine
- Fixed some issues with the Unstick Me! button system that was putting you in the wrong place
- Fixed the white circle fade on the main menu always coming from the corner
- Fixed the manhole covers frequently opening twice or closing again before they closed, etc
- Fixed the blue and robot birds having a bug that made them much too hard to catch
- Tweaks to the birds to make catching them more consistent overall
- Fixed Mayor cat not looking at the player properly
- Fixed a case where Tanuki wasn't usable if you didn't interact with her in the pipe until late in the game
- Improved Ramune bird's behavior and timings so they are no longer impossible to catch
- Fixed a case where if you had an older save and exited the construction yard in a non-sanctioned way, you could never enter it again
Update Patch for September 3rd
Update notes via Steam Community
