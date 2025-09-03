 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19845526 Edited 4 September 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added some missing font characters for Chinese
  • Fixed the Capped Crusader Achievement not counting the basegame hats properly
  • The Capped Crusader Achievement will now retroactively grant if you have the correct number of hats, but not the achievement
  • Fixed the hat number display in some places being off by 1
  • Fixed a tricky rogue water splash sound that always played on scene start
  • Fixed audio not playing after you exiting a portal after loading a new scene
  • Fixed some collision in Tanuki's workshop which you could easily clip through
  • Fixed being able to get stuck (and ultimately fall out of the world) behind the Workshop object copy machine
  • Fixed some issues with the Unstick Me! button system that was putting you in the wrong place
  • Fixed the white circle fade on the main menu always coming from the corner
  • Fixed the manhole covers frequently opening twice or closing again before they closed, etc
  • Fixed the blue and robot birds having a bug that made them much too hard to catch
  • Tweaks to the birds to make catching them more consistent overall
  • Fixed Mayor cat not looking at the player properly
  • Fixed a case where Tanuki wasn't usable if you didn't interact with her in the pipe until late in the game
  • Improved Ramune bird's behavior and timings so they are no longer impossible to catch
  • Fixed a case where if you had an older save and exited the construction yard in a non-sanctioned way, you could never enter it again

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1177981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link