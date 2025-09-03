Hello, loyal players! The wait’s over—v0.50 Part II is now LIVE!

This release is the last part of the v0.50 update, a follow-up to our previous update which focused on expanding the deckbuilding/combat aspect of the game. This time, we're bringing the largest amount of scenes and CGs we’ve ever added, including 3 unique Sphere scenes that expand character stories, a brand-new side quest, a special bonus during battles, new achievements and more!





🌶️Scenes:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Added 3 new complete Sphere Scenes for Aubrey, Violet, and Laura.

Added 1 new Side-Quest for Dr. Amanda.

Added a new bonus CG that can be unlocked in the dungeons.

In total, we've added 24 new CGs (most of them unique, plus variants and a bonus CG).



🛠️ Mechanics:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revamped the CG gallery and made it more intuitive with the Multi-Touch Zoom Gallery: pinch-zoom or double-tap/click to zoom, swipe or drag with smooth inertia to navigate, rotate images in 90-degree increments, tap to toggle UI or switch variants, and support for any game size.



🎲 Misc:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Added a new bonus outfit for Maya to be used during combat.

Added 8 new Steam achievements .

Aubrey and Violet have been added to the Sphere and Phone Menus.



⚙️ Fixes:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maya now heals some HP when sleeping or taking a nap.

The Venomous Fume card now costs 0 vigor instead of 1 to match its image.

Removed outdated ending version dialogues.

Fixed several minor issues.



Got thoughts on the update? Wanna share your feedback or report any bugs? Drop us a line here or in our Discord Server.

If you've been enjoying this latest update, we'd greatly appreciate it if you could spare a moment to drop a Steam review. It would help us tremendously and lets others discover the game—thank you so much for the incredible support! ✨



Gloomy Washer Team













