3 September 2025 Build 19845462 Edited 3 September 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've just pushed another build with a slight tweak to one of the Curse of the Court quests:

  • Reenabled The Purifier cleansing infected regions when arriving at camps and updated item description

