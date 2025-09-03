We've just pushed another build with a slight tweak to one of the Curse of the Court quests:
Reenabled The Purifier cleansing infected regions when arriving at camps and updated item description
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
We've just pushed another build with a slight tweak to one of the Curse of the Court quests:
Reenabled The Purifier cleansing infected regions when arriving at camps and updated item description
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update