3 September 2025 Build 19845393 Edited 3 September 2025 – 20:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
The Steam cloud saves finally work on MacOS! It should also be working cross-platform as well. The backup-save system we made is still in place as well, in case there are more trouble ahead.

This is a smaller patch, in preparation for 1.2, adding a few more suggestions and fixing some bugs.

1.1.1 Changelog:


  • Steam cloud saves should now work on all platforms!
  • Chess pieces now avoid moving behind the Grandmaster
  • Added a toggle to use a 2D Planet, for any players having graphical issues with the 3d planet model.
  • Tweaked some of the encounter generation to avoid bad encounters.
  • Combo now resets at the start of your turn for better timing with the Time Angel.
  • Fixed Toy Bomb previews with Red Giant
  • Added missing tags for Nova Control
  • Fixed Bash and Last Resort not counting as "push" cards
  • Fixed invisible cursor on rewinding
  • Fixed sometimes the artifact reward on the globe scene goes out of the screen with the steam deck
  • Fixed Jab upgraded cards not counting as "random" cards
  • Fixed Quick Restart with the daily run creating too many modifiers
  • Fixed missing localization for Regenerating Shield
  • Fixed Discard Pile number not matching when playing with Pickups
  • Throw Junk achievement now triggers correctly with more types of throws
  • Attempted improvements to performance across the board.
  • Fixed French localization not working in the Mac build.


Since we've been working in parallel on the update, some of the fixes for a few extra known bug reports (such as the bestiary issues) will be fixed in 1.2, coming at the end of the month.

September 29 - Night of the Invaders


We're about the begin the beta for 1.2 in our discord server, come join and check out the new content!

Are those new invaders???

[p]

1.2 - Night of the Invaders will include:

- 6 new invaders! (with their basic and advanced variants)

- Full Moon Pack: A pack that plays with Sacrifice and Isolated invaders.

- Academy Pack: A pack that focuses on manipulating Starter Cards.

- A bunch of new achievements!

Things are speeding up for the rest of the year. The next update after that (1.3) will be coming sooner than later (November 21st!). We'll be starting the beta for that one in October.

We hope everyone enjoyed their summer vacations! The team took some good time off as well, but now we're all back to work. There's some exciting things coming ahead - stay tuned!

[i]- Axolotl of the Pengonauts

