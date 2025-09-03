 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19845370
Update notes via Steam Community

A set of brand-new skins has arrived!

For a limited time, claim the legendary Autumn Katanas in the Event tab!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3880641
  • Loading history…
