- Fixed game giving a "getChildAt: Index(-1)" when you return home after shift

- Fixed customers not showing up after the second or third shift

- Fixed the message displaying 'prostitution unlocked' that kept looping every time the shift started

- Fixed customers walking and sitting on already occupied seats.

- Fixed corruption and other important stats getting reset after the shift ends

- Fixed images not appearing during certain interactions or appearing incorrectly

- Fixed pregnancy not turning off after delivery is done

- Fixed character not able to move after the shift ends while the harassment image is visible

- Reduced prices for items to increase ass, boobs, and exposure meter

- Removed unnecessary events and fixed typos