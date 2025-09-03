 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19845365
- Fixed game giving a "getChildAt: Index(-1)" when you return home after shift
- Fixed customers not showing up after the second or third shift
- Fixed the message displaying 'prostitution unlocked' that kept looping every time the shift started
- Fixed customers walking and sitting on already occupied seats.
- Fixed corruption and other important stats getting reset after the shift ends
- Fixed images not appearing during certain interactions or appearing incorrectly
- Fixed pregnancy not turning off after delivery is done
- Fixed character not able to move after the shift ends while the harassment image is visible
- Reduced prices for items to increase ass, boobs, and exposure meter
- Removed unnecessary events and fixed typos

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3906041
