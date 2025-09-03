New Features
- Map seeds now have a greater impact on gameplay randomness. (A seed selection option will be added in a future update.)
- All towers now display the total gold they’ve generated in their stats menu.
- Towers can now be assigned primary, secondary, and tertiary targeting priorities for improved decision-making.
Balance Changes
- Midas Tower: Reduced range and shorter buff duration to bring its power more in line.
- Shotgun Tower: Increased effectiveness at close range (this was due to a bug where some pellets were not dealing damage).
Bug Fixes
- Combining Heart of Midas with HP-altering challenges no longer kills the commander.
- Cult Leader can no longer become immortal.
- Visual fixes for disabled towers (Tornado and Laser beams now properly deactivate).
- Tower stats no longer display rounding errors.
- Empowered tiles now save correctly.
- Armor values update properly whenever they change.
- Targeting priorities are now saved correctly.
Work in Progress
- Swedish localization (with language selection available in the settings menu).
