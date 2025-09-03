 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19845318 Edited 3 September 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Map seeds now have a greater impact on gameplay randomness. (A seed selection option will be added in a future update.)
  • All towers now display the total gold they’ve generated in their stats menu.
  • Towers can now be assigned primary, secondary, and tertiary targeting priorities for improved decision-making.


Balance Changes

  • Midas Tower: Reduced range and shorter buff duration to bring its power more in line.
  • Shotgun Tower: Increased effectiveness at close range (this was due to a bug where some pellets were not dealing damage).


Bug Fixes

  • Combining Heart of Midas with HP-altering challenges no longer kills the commander.
  • Cult Leader can no longer become immortal.
  • Visual fixes for disabled towers (Tornado and Laser beams now properly deactivate).
  • Tower stats no longer display rounding errors.
  • Empowered tiles now save correctly.
  • Armor values update properly whenever they change.
  • Targeting priorities are now saved correctly.


Work in Progress

  • Swedish localization (with language selection available in the settings menu).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3127501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link