Hello all!
Unpossess: Exorcism Simulator version 3.0 is now released!
Here are the changes included in this release:
A brand new case: The Possession of Sarah
Added new challenges
New creature skins
Game branding updates
Fixed bugs related with the existing challenges
Fixed bugs related with the equipment customization desk
Fixed navigation mesh bugs related to "The Possession of Victor" case
New ambient audio jumpscares
UI and UX enhancements
Lighting improvements
Graphical improvements
Optimization improvements
Translation updates
Have fun and see you in-game!
Chreseeba (solo developer)
Changed files in this update