Hello all!

Unpossess: Exorcism Simulator version 3.0 is now released!

Here are the changes included in this release:

A brand new case: The Possession of Sarah

Added new challenges

New creature skins

Game branding updates

Fixed bugs related with the existing challenges

Fixed bugs related with the equipment customization desk

Fixed navigation mesh bugs related to "The Possession of Victor" case

New ambient audio jumpscares

UI and UX enhancements

Lighting improvements

Graphical improvements

Optimization improvements

Translation updates

Have fun and see you in-game!

Chreseeba (solo developer)