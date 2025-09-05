 Skip to content
Major 5 September 2025 Build 19845211 Edited 5 September 2025 – 19:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all!

Unpossess: Exorcism Simulator version 3.0 is now released!

Here are the changes included in this release:

  • A brand new case: The Possession of Sarah

  • Added new challenges

  • New creature skins

  • Game branding updates

  • Fixed bugs related with the existing challenges

  • Fixed bugs related with the equipment customization desk

  • Fixed navigation mesh bugs related to "The Possession of Victor" case

  • New ambient audio jumpscares

  • UI and UX enhancements

  • Lighting improvements

  • Graphical improvements

  • Optimization improvements

  • Translation updates

Have fun and see you in-game!

Chreseeba (solo developer)

