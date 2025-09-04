Technical maintenance has been completed, and the servers are now available again.The following changes were made during the maintenance:📌 Technical work has been carried out.📌 Changed pet names:Pet of Darkness → RiderRed Dragonia → AlorakBlue Dragonia → LazuritBad Rabbit → BadboyGolden Rabbit (2y) → MorokGolden Rabbit (5y) → MarakGolden Rabbit (6y) → MirikHalloween Pet → PumpkinMilitary Rabbit → RamboEaster Rabbit → PaskunEnjoy the game, heroes!