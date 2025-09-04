 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19845197
Update notes via Steam Community


Technical maintenance has been completed, and the servers are now available again.

The following changes were made during the maintenance:

📌 Technical work has been carried out.
📌 Changed pet names:
Pet of Darkness → Rider
Red Dragonia → Alorak
Blue Dragonia → Lazurit
Bad Rabbit → Badboy
Golden Rabbit (2y) → Morok
Golden Rabbit (5y) → Marak
Golden Rabbit (6y) → Mirik
Halloween Pet → Pumpkin
Military Rabbit → Rambo
Easter Rabbit → Paskun

Enjoy the game, heroes!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2720701
