Maintenance completed
Technical maintenance has been completed, and the servers are now available again.
The following changes were made during the maintenance:
📌 Technical work has been carried out.
📌 Changed pet names:
Pet of Darkness → Rider
Red Dragonia → Alorak
Blue Dragonia → Lazurit
Bad Rabbit → Badboy
Golden Rabbit (2y) → Morok
Golden Rabbit (5y) → Marak
Golden Rabbit (6y) → Mirik
Halloween Pet → Pumpkin
Military Rabbit → Rambo
Easter Rabbit → Paskun
Enjoy the game, heroes!
