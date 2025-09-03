Hey Survivors,

Thanks for hanging in there - we know it’s been a while since the last update. The team has been hard at work cleaning things up and adding fresh content to keep the world alive (and deadly). This update brings bug fixes, loot tweaks, and some long-awaited new toys to play with.



New Additions

87 New Items Added

Visit our website to see the full list dropdown:

https://www.playzsgo.com/zsgo-v0-5-1-the-explosive-update/#items

New Grenade Launcher Goes boom. (Pro tip: try not to blow yourself up!)

3 New Raidable Scav Bases Keep an eye out for the new scavenger bases on the map. Each one has loot worth fighting over. This is just the start - more tiers are coming in future updates.

Expanded Roadwork

The MainLevel got some fresh construction and layout updates. Exploration should feel a little different!





New Science Crate

A mysterious crate has been added to the loot pool — packed with research goodies and rare finds.



Fixes & Improvements

Attachment Fixes

No more invisible scopes or ghost grips. Attachments should now behave properly when equipping, unequipping, or repairing. Thanks for all the reports!





Animation & Hotbar Fixes

Fixed the phantom swing bug and that awkward reload loop when swapping hotbar items mid-attack.





Fixed Sound Cues

Audio feedback should now trigger more consistently in combat and interactions.





Loot Pool Adjustments

Added all new items into the loot tables.

Increased loot across all world containers by 20%.



What’s Next

We’re already working on the next round of scav base tiers and a massive underground cave. Keep the bug reports and feedback coming - it’s been massively helpful in shaping the game.

Thanks for sticking with us, survivors. Now get out there, blow some stuff up, and tell us what you find in those science crates.

- The ZSGO Team