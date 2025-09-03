 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19845093
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog


- Fixed bug when using overflow on a router, showing the message "target is behind a firewall" even if it was disabled, until the terminal was restarted. (2)

- Added shortcut Control+S and Control+O in Notepad and CodeEditor to open and save the document.

- Added shortcut Control+B in CodeEditor to compile the script.

- Fixed bug in Notepad and CodeEditor dialog window to lose the focus of the selected file when performing certain actions.

- Fixed bug in the "cd" method when checking the permissions of the current folder instead of the folder to which it is changing, causing unexpected behaviors.

- When launching a script or exe program, a Runtime Exception is no longer produced when there is not enough RAM. Instead "launch" returns false, and the error message is printed in the terminal.

Changed files in this update

